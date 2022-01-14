Man accused of sexually abusing child caught 21 years later hiding in Cancun, FBI says

A man who was on the run for 21 years after accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor in Minnesota has been arrested, the FBI said in a Jan. 12 news release.

Curis Brovold, 68, was originally wanted by Minnesota officials for allegations of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl in 2000, according to the FBI’s “Most Wanted” poster.

He is accused of talking to the teenager over the internet in 2000, flying to meet the girl at a hotel room in Minnesota and having sexual relations with her, according to the release.

Brovold was arrested on July 11, 2000, but after being released on bond he fled and did not show in court, the release said.

He has since been charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Detectives recently discovered Brovold, who was previously a computer technician, was living in Mexico.

After nearly 22 years, he was arrested at his home in Cancun on Jan. 12, the FBI said.

“The FBI has two things on its side when working fugitive cases: persistence and a very long memory. Both helped lead us to Curtis Brovold,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul said in a news release. “We must never forget that, behind each fugitive case, there is a victim who is denied justice. That is who we are working for and I want to thank everyone involved in catching Mr. Brovold, as they helped bring his victim one step closer to getting the justice she deserves.”

Brovold will be transported to Minnesota, the release said.

Man accused of faking death to avoid Utah sexual assault charges found living abroad

Dentist collected millions in life insurance after killing wife in Africa, feds say