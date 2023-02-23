Man accused of sexually abusing child over 10-year period sentenced

EVANSVILLE — A Vanderburgh County judge sentenced Ricardo Sandoval Jr. to serve 40 years in state prison for allegedly molesting a young girl over a span of 10 years.

Prosecutors charged Sandoval, 35, of Karnes City, Texas, with 19 counts of child molesting and sexual battery in April 2022. Jurors found Sandoval guilty of 15 offenses in January, including child molesting, a Level 1 felony, and sexual battery, a Level 4 felony.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office agreed to dismiss four of the 19 original counts ahead of Sandoval's trial, court records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit drafted by Evansville Police Department Detective Kyle Campbell, the young female victim said Sandoval sexually abused her on a near-daily basis while she was between the ages of 6 and 16 years old.

Sandoval would allegedly spike the victim's drinks with sleeping pills before subjecting them to sexual abuse, the affidavit states. Campbell also said Sandoval forced the victim to watch videos depicting child molestation.

Evansville police determined the abuse occurred both in Evansville and Karnes City.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers is listed in court records as having tried the case alongside prosecutor Joshua Hutcheson. Barry Blackard, of Blackard & Brinkmeyer, represented Sandoval.

