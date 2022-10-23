Man accused of sexually abusing children arrested outside his Merced home, police say

A Merced man accused of sexually abusing children was arrested in front of his Merced home last week, according to authorities.

At about 2 a.m. Tuesday, Merced Police Department officers and detectives arrested 61-year-old Wayne Smith outside his home in east Merced, according to Detective-Sgt. Kalvin Haygood. Police said a family member reported the alleged recent abuse to police Monday evening on behalf of a child who lives in the home with Smith.

Haygood said both Merced County Child Protection and the Valley Crisis Center were involved in the investigation. During the investigation, police spoke with another child who lives at the home. Haygood said that child reported to police that they had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by Smith over a period of two years.

According to authorities, one of the persons making the report alerted officers to Smith driving by the police station. Officers followed Smith and arrested him when he stopped at his home.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges including rape by force or fear, oral copulation by force on a victim over 14 years old, and sodomy with a person under 16 years, according to jail records.

Her remained in custody Saturday. His next scheduled court date is Wednesday.

Haygood said police are not aware of any additional victims or witnesses but ask anyone with information or anyone who is a victim to contact Detective Sam Sannadan at 209-769-8576.