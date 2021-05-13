Man accused of sexually abusing girl

May 13—MANKATO — A St. Peter man is accused of sexually abusing a child when he lived in Mankato several years ago.

Anthony Christopher Ferretti, 40, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A girl who knows Ferretti told authorities Ferretti sexually assaulted her multiple times starting when she was 8 or 9 years old and ending when she was age 12 or 13. The abuse occurred between about 2011 and 2017, a court complaint said.