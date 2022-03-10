Man accused of sexually abusing girls at S.F. school begins 3rd trial

Mar. 10—State prosecutors on Wednesday described Gary Gregor's fourth grade classroom at the now-defunct Agua Fría Elementary School a terrifying place for girls when he taught there in the 2003-04 school year.

"The evidence will show that Mr.Gregor's classroom, a place that is supposed to be safe and nurturing, became a classroom of horrors," Assistant Attorney General Caitlin Dillon told jurors during opening statements at the start of Gregor's criminal trial on allegations he sexually abused two girls at the Santa Fe school.

Gregor, 65, already has been sentenced to 108 years in prison following his conviction on sexual abuse charges involving children who attended Fairview Elementary School in Española, where he worked after his dismissal from Santa Fe Public Schools.

This week's trial in state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer's courtroom in Santa Fe, Gregor's third criminal trial, commenced nearly a year after it was postponed due to jury selection issues.

Gregor also has been accused of child rape and molestation in numerous civil complaints filed over the years against the Española and Santa Fe districts.

Girls in Gregors' classroom received preferential treatment, Dillon told the court Wednesday.

She said the two accusers, who were 8 and 9 at the time, were among Gregor's favorite students and were allowed to sit in the back of the classroom with him. He told them he was a "doctor of Chinese medicine," she added.

Civil case documents detailing the alleged incidents say one accuser said she was given "injections" by Gregor inside the classroom when other students weren't around.

The accusers, now in their 20s, and came forward about alleged abuse by Gregor in 2017.

More than a dozen years earlier, two Museum of International Folk Art employees said they had spotted Gregor behaving inappropriately with two Agua Fría students during a field trip.

Museum employees alerted school officials about their concerns. Gregor eventually was issued a notice of discharge from the district, essentially permitting him to resign, and no one reported concerns about his conduct to police. District administrators agreed to give him a "neutral" recommendation, and he was hired by Española Public Schools in 2005.

After parents in Española reported allegations against Gregor to police in 2009, the New Mexico Public Education Department revoked his teaching license. But it would take years for authorities to file criminal charges against the former teacher.

The Folk Art Museum employees who reported Gregor's behavior are expected to take the witness stand during the trial, which could last at least through Friday.

Gregor's attorney, Public Defender Bradford Kerwin, warned jurors Wednesday not to confuse Gregor's "inappropriate" behavior with illegal actions and told them to pay special attention to why the two accusers took so long to come forward.

"You're going to have the 'ew' factor, the ick," he said. "It's going to stir you emotionally from the inside. But it's your duty as jurors to be dispassionate and look at the evidence and see if the state is actually proving their case."

Kerwin painted Gregor as a married, childless man who saw his students at Agua Fría as children of his own.

"Gary, in his teaching method, did things that most folks consider inappropriate," the attorney added. "But what he didn't do was an act that was criminal, that the state was alleging."

Lawsuits filed on behalf of accusers from both school districts have led to multimillion-dollar settlements. Española Public Schools has paid out around $21 million for cases involving Gregor as of April 2021. In June, Santa Fe Public Schools settled with the two women central to this week's criminal trial for more than $7.2 million.

An attorney for two separate plaintiffs who attended the same fourth grade class at Agua Fría declined to provide a settlement amount for another civil case.

Civil court filings show Gregor was accused of inappropriate behavior with girls in both Utah and Montana, where he worked before coming to New Mexico, dating back to the 1990s.