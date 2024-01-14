Man accused of sexually abusing local 7-year-old girl indicted on charges

A local man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a child in Harrison Township in 2023.

Seth Barber, 27, was indicted Friday, by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of rape of a victim under 10 and two counts of sexual battery, according to a grand jury report.

From August 2023 to September 2023, Barber allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl, according to a statement of facts filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Barber was arrested in November and was booked in the Montgomery County jail.

According to jail records, he is no longer in custody.

Barber is set to appear in court on Jan. 25.