Man accused of sexually assaulting child turns himself in, Statesville police say

A man accused of sexually assaulting a child has been arrested, the Statesville Police Department said.

According to investigators, police were alerted when a child reported the assault at the Dove House Advocacy Center. Authorities executed a search warrant on Thursday at Kyle Lang Houston’s home on Brookshire Lane in Statesville.

Police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation found more evidence during their search, investigators said.

Houston turned himself in later that day, police said. He was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Houston was taken to the Iredell County jail and was given a $500,000 bond.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

