Man accused of sexually assaulting girl on Christmas Day

Jan. 12—A Gainesville man was accused of molesting a young girl on Christmas Day and taking photos of her during the sexual assault, according to authorities.

Michael Edwin Murphy, 43, was charged with child molestation, sexual battery and seven counts of sexual exploitation of children. He was booked Wednesday, Jan. 11, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at Murphy's home on Price Road. The Sheriff's Office did not disclose the age of the girl other than to say she was under the age of 16.

The seven counts of sexual exploitation were for each photo taken during the alleged sexual assault.

The Sheriff's Office said Murphy knew the girl before the incident, and one of the girl's family members reported it to law enforcement two days later.