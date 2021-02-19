Man accused of sexually assaulting girl jailed on $100K bail

Feb. 19—MIDDLEBURG — A 28-year-old man is being held at Snyder County Snyder Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail awaiting a preliminary hearing on charges he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

The girl told officials at the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury last November that Richard A. Grim had touched her in a sexual manner at her Center Township home in Snyder County, state police at Selinsgrove said.

A surveillance tape provided by the girl's mother showed Grim placing a blanket over the child's and his body as they lay on a couch. Police said movement from Grim was observed on the tape, court records said.

The girl also told authorities that she was shown nude photographs of women by Grim that he had on his Facebook messenger.

Grim denied touching the girl inappropriately and told police that he did have "old" photos of nude women but did not show them to the girl, court records said.

He is charged with felony aggravated assault and corruption of minors and is scheduled to appear at a Feb. 25 preliminary hearing before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg in Middleburg.