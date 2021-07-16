Man accused of sexually assaulting girls

Jul. 16—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of sexually assaulting three girls ages 13 and younger.

Anthony Paris Wilson, 25, of Mankato and recently of Mapleton, is charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with contributing to the need for child services.

In June Wilson allegedly had sexual contact with a 13-year-old juvenile runaway. He also reportedly claimed the girl was not in his apartment when an officer came looking for her.

After learning of his arrest, a woman reported last week she suspected Wilson also had abused two other children.

One of those girls told authorities Wilson molested her and the other girl one or two years ago, court documents say.