Man accused of sexually assaulting a Maine minor arrested in Virginia

Jun. 24—A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Virginia on charges that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old victim in Maine, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Oscar Geovanny Melgar-Flores was arrested in Newport News on warrants issued from Maine accusing him of unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching and furnishing liquor to a minor, the Marshals Service said in a news release Wednesday.

The Marshals Service said the assault allegedly occurred on April 3 and that Melgar-Flores fled to Virginia after the victim's parents alerted police. Shortly after, Baltimore County Police Towson found Melgar-Flores' abandoned vehicle in Maryland. An arrest warrant was issued April 6 by the Kennebec County Superior Court.

Clinton, Maine, police believe the man later returned to Maine in a different vehicle to pick up his 17-year-old girlfriend and their 11-month-old daughter, the Marshals Service said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service from the Eastern District of Virginia, along with local police there, conducted surveillance at a residence in Newport News and arrested Melgar-Flores without incident. They also located his girlfriend and daughter, and determined that both parties were there voluntarily, and were not forced against their will.

The Marshals Service said Melgar-Flores was transported to Newport News City Jail on a Fugitive from Justice charge. He is awaiting extradition to Maine.

The U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offenders Task Force assisted with the investigation. That task force includes members of the Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department, Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, Clinton Police Department and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.