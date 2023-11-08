Man accused of sexually assaulting minor in Kasota

Nov. 7—LE CENTER — A newly filed charge alleges a man sexually assaulted a minor in Kasota in 2019.

Anthony Miller Spada, 27, of Minneapolis was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct Monday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the minor was 13 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assaults. The incidents occurred "almost every day during the summer of 2019," according to the complaint, including both in Le Sueur and Blue Earth counties.

An investigator reviewed messages between Spada and the minor. None revealed a direct confession, the complaint states, but the content of the messages made it "evident that activity occurred."

The messages included one from Sept. 26, 2022, in which Spada reportedly refers to feelings of shame and guilt, writing he didn't know what he was thinking "through any of that."

Spada declined to provide a statement to police, according to the complaint. Court records indicate there is an active warrant out for his arrest.

