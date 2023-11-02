Man accused of sexually assaulting minor in North Mankato

Nov. 2—ST. PETER — Charges allege a man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in North Mankato.

Julian Flores McFarlane, 61, of Columbia Heights, was charged with three felonies for second-degree criminal sexual conduct on Oct. 26 in Nicollet County District Court.

The charges stem from a child protection report filed to the North Mankato Police Department on Aug. 22. In an interview with a detective, the girl reportedly said McFarlane toucher her inappropriately multiple times at her home, leading to her reporting it to a guardian and friend.

The girl's guardian said the girl told her about it Aug. 20. In a follow-up interview Oct. 5, the guardian told investigators that McFarlane admitted in a recording to sexually assaulting the girl.

The detective listened to the recording and reported McFarlane describing the girl as his "cuddle buddy."

On Oct. 11 the detective contacted McFarlane, who made arrangements to provide a statement with his attorney present. The attorney then contacted the detective saying McFarlane was declining to provide a statement to law enforcement, according to the complaint.

