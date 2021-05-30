Man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

May 30—WINDOM — A Windom man was arrested Wednesday on charges that he sexually assaulted two children.

The first victim, a teenager, reported to their mother that Ka Lu Htoo, 38, had inappropriately touched them in the past, including a rape three years ago. While the first victim was disclosing this information to their mother, another child, age 8, overheard and said that Htoo had also touched them sexually, as recently as 2020.

The second victim explained that they had verbally told Htoo "no" and run away from him, and they had not told anyone up to that point because they feared that Htoo would hurt them.

Htoo was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony that carries a maximum possible sentence of 25 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine. If convicted, he will be sentenced based on criminal history.

Htoo is being held in Cottonwood County Jail on bail set at $20,000 with conditions or $50,000 without.