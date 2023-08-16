Man accused of sexually assaulting patient while performing echo sonogram on her

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was administering an echo sonogram to her in Cherokee County.

Detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident that happened on July 31.

A woman who was a patient at Wellstar Cardiac Diagnostics on Stone Bridge Parkway in Woodstock reported that while she was getting an echo sonogram, the male sonographer sexually assaulted her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the course of their investigation, detectives discovered evidence to support her claims.

The sonographer, Bhavin Patel, 39, of Canton, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center and was released on a $5,700 bond.

Patel was charged with sexual assault by a hospital employee with patient.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: