Man accused of sexually assaulting Portland woman in portable toilet

Christopher Burns, Bangor Daily News, Maine
Oct. 13—If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault's 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A man has been accused of sexually assaulting a Portland woman inside a portable toilet on Saturday afternoon.

John Aboda, 31, was charged with aggravated assault and gross sexual assault, according to David Singer, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

Aboda allegedly punched the 47-year-old woman in the face several times while she was inside a portable toilet in Deering Oaks Park about 3:30 p.m. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman was taken to Maine Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries, according to Singer.

Anyone with information about the assault can contact Portland police at 207-874-8575.

