Man accused of sexually assaulting small child in Glastonbury

May 6—GLASTONBURY — Local police say a man who has been extradited from South Carolina is accused of "sexually assaulting a small child in Glastonbury on two occasions in 2017."

Carlos Reuben Fajardo, 32, of Goose Creek, South Carolina is facing two counts each of first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

He was charged with those crimes and several others late Tuesday, then arraigned Wednesday in Manchester Superior Court, police say. He is being held on $502,000 bond in the sexual assault case and two lesser cases, online records show.

In one of the other cases, Fajardo is charged with violating a family violence protective order in Glastonbury in February 2018, records show.

In the other, he faces charges that include third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful restraint, and interfering with an emergency call in a September 2017 incident in Glastonbury. He is also accused of failing to appear in court in April 2018 in that case.

Alex Wood

