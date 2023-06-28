Man accused of sexually assaulting, strangling several women in Armstrong County released on $1 bond

If you say the name Zachary Baum in Armstrong County, people know who you’re talking about.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting and strangling five women over the last few years.

For the last 10 months, he’s been behind bars, but this week, he was allowed to bond out, by paying just $1.

Baum’s defense attorney spoke to Channel 11 by phone about the judge’s decision.

“He put him on house arrest, he’s got conditions, restrictions and he’s not a danger to anybody. And most importantly, he maintains his complete innocence,” defense attorney Joe Hudak said.”

Legal expert, Phil DiLucente, explained Baum was granted bond because everyone has the right to a speedy trial. And since Baum was behind bars for 10 months, it was either time for a trial, or to be released on bond.

“Unless it’s first or second degree murder, someone who is a defendant should always be given the ability to have a bond. And that bond might be low, it just depends on numerous factors,” DiLucente said.

Some of those factors include criminal history, if he’s a threat to the community, and if the defendant will show up to court.

Baum’s bond was orginally 100,000 thousand dollars when he was first booked, and was just modified to $1 — quite the difference.

DiLucente says it was all up to the judge.

“Judges have bond in all shapes and sizes. They could be modified at any time once bond is granted,” he added.

Several women have contacted Channel 11 saying they are concerned that Baum is out on bond.

“He maintains that he truly is innocent, and each of these five cases is extremely weak. The facts are very questionable, and there’s a lot of reasonable doubt in each of the allegations,” Hudak said.

Hudak also said that Baum is on house arrest and is not allowed to use social media. The DA said he also has a probation officer.

The Attorney General is now prosecuting this case because of scheduling conflicts with the Armstrong County DA.

