Man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl

Sep. 22—A man is facing felony sexual assault charges dating to alleged incidents early this summer in Libby.

Robert William Emerick, 34, is charged with one felony count of sexual assault, victim less than 16 years old. He appeared before Justice Court Judge Jay Sheffield on Sept. 12. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.

He is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

According to the charging document filed by county Attorney Marcia Boris, Sheriff's Deputy Cody DeWitt received a report of an alleged sexual assault by a man of a 14-year-old girl. The report said the man had allegedly touched the girl inappropriately for a period of time between July 1, 2023 and July 31, 2023.

County Det. Duane Rhodes interviewed the girl. She reported to her father that the man, identified as Emerick, has recently come into her room in the morning while she was sleeping while she slept. He allegedly crawled into bed with her and touched her breasts under her bra. He then pushed her underwear to side and licked her vagina, according to the court document.

If convicted, Emerick could face a maximum sentence of 100 years or life in the Montana State Prison.