Man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl he met on social media

A 23-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl he met through social media and invited over to smoke marijuana, according to allegations in court records.

Julian Sanchez

Julian Sanchez was free Saturday from Wichita County Jail on total bonds of $200,000, according to court and online jail records.

A Wichita County grand jury indicted Sanchez Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault of a child under 17 in connection with March 1 and April 1 allegations, according to the indictment.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Sanchez was ordered by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy to wear a GPS ankle monitor, surrender his passport and have no contact with the teenager or any other child under 18, except for his own child, according to Dec. 21 court documents.

A mother reported to Wichita Falls police June 14 that her daughter was sexually assaulted by Sanchez, according to allegations in a probable cause affidavit.

The mother told police she asked her daughter about her relationship with Sanchez after finding texts and pictures in her daughter's cell phone, according to allegations in a probable cause affidavit.

The mother told police Sanchez provided pot to her daughter and had been grooming her for the last three years, according to allegations in court documents.

The girl underwent a forensic interview at Patsy's House Child Advocacy Center June 23 when she said she met Sanchez on social media where he goes by the name of "Juju," according to allegations.

The teenager told the interviewer Sanchez messaged her when she was 14 and 15, according to allegations.

He would message her that he wanted to pick her up from school, go to his house and smoke weed, according to allegations in court documents.

The teenager told the interviewer that she gave Sanchez her correct age, and he told her that he was 17, which she believed, according to allegations in court documents.

The girl and her friend snuck out and met Sanchez at a nearby school, and then they went to his parents' house where he gave the girl and her friend marijuana, according to allegations in court documents.

He took the girl into a bedroom and had sex with her, and they had sex a second time on another day at his house, according to allegations in court documents.

The girl ended the relationship because it was illegal and because of Sanchez's age, according to allegations.

Sanchez told police Oct. 18 that he didn't know the teenage girl and didn't have a relationship with her, according to allegations.

