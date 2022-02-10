Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Superior

Feb. 10—A 31-year-old man has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a woman in Superior in December.

Nehemiah Pat Kayanga Bazalaki, who also goes by "Patrick" or "P.J.," was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault — physically helpless victim.

Bazalaki's bond was set at $3,000, and he is set for a formal filing of charges on Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a hospital in Littleton on Dec. 12 after a woman came in and said she had been sexually assaulted the night before.

The woman underwent a sex assault examination and then spoke to investigators.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she and some friends, including Bazalaki, went out partying in Denver before returning to an apartment in Superior. The woman said that Bazalaki was "perving" on her the entire night and that his advances made her uncomfortable.

While other members of the group continued to party at the apartment, the woman told police that she was feeling tired and went to sleep on a chaise lounge.

The woman said she later woke up to Bazalaki digitally penetrating her under her skirt and attempting to remove her underwear. The woman said she yelled at Bazalaki, which caused other people to wake up and enter the living room. One person helped her clean up, while another got Bazalaki to leave before the woman was taken to the hospital.

Bazalaki in an interview with police on Jan. 6 said the woman had been hitting on him the entire night even though he turned her down. He then said the woman had never gone to sleep and had initiated the sexual encounter while he was seated next to her.

But investigators noted other witnesses in the house remember the woman being asleep on the lounge, with one friend saying she went to check on the woman's breathing because she was sleeping so heavily.

Another witness said he saw Bazalaki standing over the woman when they came out into the living room, contrary to Bazalaki's statements that he had been seated on the lounge with the woman.

According to the affidavit, a witness also said she heard the woman tell Bazalaki to "get the (expletive) away from me."