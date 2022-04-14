Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Kettering shopping mall bathroom

Apr. 14—A 28-year-old Moraine man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this month inside the women's restroom at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering.

Derek James McGrew is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Kettering Municipal Court for gross sexual imposition and abduction, both felony charges.

McGrew is accused of exposing himself to a woman around 9:30 p.m. April 7 inside a restroom on the east side of the shopping center at 300 E. Stroop Road after he was told multiple times to stop, according to an affidavit.

He reportedly tried to take the woman's pants off, fondled her and pulled her hair before she was able to break free and report it to security, according to the affidavit.

McGrew also will appear Friday for misdemeanor voyeurism and public indecency charges from 2021 in Moraine, court records show.

McGrew is held on $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.