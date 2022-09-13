Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Kettering mall bathroom gets time served

Sep. 13—A Moraine man accused of exposing himself during an April attack inside a women's restroom at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering was sentenced to time served.

Derek James McGrew, 28, was released from the Montgomery County Jail after he pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to public indecency, a misdemeanor, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records show.

McGrew was indicted in April for felony charges of attempted rape, kidnapping, abduction and gross sexual imposition as well as the public indecency charge. As part of his plea agreement, the felony charges were dismissed, according to court records.

McGrew was accused of exposing himself to a woman around 9:30 p.m. April 11 inside a restroom on the east side of the shopping center at 300 E. Stroop Road, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

He reportedly tried to take off the woman's pants, fondled her and pulled her hair before she was able to break free and report it to security, the affidavit stated.

The public indecency charge carried a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail plus a $250 fine and up to five years of community control, according to the plea agreement document.

McGrew, who was ordered to pay court costs, had been jailed since his arrest in April by Kettering police.