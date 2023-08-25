Man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met online, Statesville police say

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the campus of a Statesville school, police said.

It happened on Aug. 19 at Northview Academy, which is at 625 Carolina Avenue North.

Detectives said the woman and the suspect, 29-year-old Triston Dionte Perrin, had arranged to meet at the school at 3 a.m. They had met online.

The woman was not familiar with the area and arrived at Northview while staying on the phone with Perrin, police said.

Statesville police said Perrin is accused of assaulting the woman after meeting her in the outside picnic area.

Police emphasized that Perrin and the victim, who are both adults, had no affiliation with the school. They said their only association with it was choosing it as a place to meet.

Perrin is charged with the following:

Felony second-degree forcible rape

Felony assault by strangulation

Felony first-degree kidnapping

Two counts of attempted felony second-degree forcible sex offense

Misdemeanor assault on a female

Police arrested Perrin at his home. He was given a $850,000 bond and an additional $3,000 bond for an outstanding arrest order for failure to appeal.

