Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Wichita Falls home

Editor's note: This story contains information about sexual assault that may be disturbing to some readers. If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual assault call 911 immediately. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available at 800-656-HOPE (4673). Resources for other victims of crime are available at https://www.rainn.org/resources.

A man is accused of raping an inebriated woman after she passed out at a home in Wichita Falls, according to allegations in court documents.

John "Tre" Jose Barrera III has been charged with sexual assault in connection with a July 23, 2021, incident, according to court documents.

Barrera, 26, was free Saturday from a Dallas County jail on a $50,000 bond, according to online records.

A Wichita County grand jury indicted him for a sexual assault charge Dec. 20, according to the indictment.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for the second degree felony. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Barrera's residence was listed as Melissa in Collin County, according to a database of public records.

A Wichita Falls police affidavit detailed the grounds for the allegations against Barrera and his arrest in May this year.

At 5:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Wichita Falls Police Department for a report of sexual assault, according to allegations in the affidavit.

The victim told officers she and a group of friends met around 12:48 a.m. at a bar in Wichita Falls and drank until closing time at 2 a.m.

Then they went to a man's home in the 3200 block of Grant Street, and the victim told police she drank strong liquor, shots of Jägermeister and a light beer. She told police she was wasted, and she passed out on a couch. Officers noticed she had a difficult time recalling everything.

She woke up to find a man sexually assaulting her and tried to stop him, according to allegations. But he was too strong. Another woman walked in. She immediately made him stop and confronted him.

The victim's relative, who was there, took her home. Police collected the clothing the victim had on during the morning of the alleged assault.

About 8:11 p.m. the same day, the man who lived where the alleged assault took place told police he knew Barrera from high school.

The man told police that while people were at the man's home early that morning, Barrera said, "Look at all those girls." The man told Barrera to calm down.

On Nov. 10, 2021, a detective spoke over the phone with the victim's relative. She corroborated the victim's account. She also told the detective they went to the hospital the next day.

The relative told the detective the victim was "way past the point of inebriation" and unable to consent to sex, according to allegations.

On April 6, 2022, the woman who stopped the sexual assault told the detective that back then, she was dating the man living at the home. She told the detective she walked up to Barrera during the assault and told him to stop.

The victim was "clearly not there at all," the woman told the detective, according to allegations. She could tell the sex was not consensual because the victim was not awake and didn't know what was happening. The victim began to whimper when she finally realized what was happening.

When the woman confronted Barrera, who she had known a couple of months, he tried to make it seem as if the encounter was consensual, saying, "This was supposed to happen" and the victim told him yes, according to allegations.

The woman told the detective that before everyone went to sleep, they told Barrera to leave the victim alone because she was drunk, according to allegations.

Barrera responded that he was not going to mess with her, and he's not that type of person, the woman told the detective. Barrera also said, "Why would y'all say that?"

A judge signed a warrant for Barrera's arrest April 20, 2022. Subsequently, he was listed as one of Texoma's most wanted. Barrera was arrested May 24 this year and bonded out of jail May 26.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Wichita Falls home