Man accused of sexually assaulting young relative faced prior allegations

Feb. 24—SANTA FE — A Raton man accused of sexually assaulting a young relative was previously investigated for sexual misconduct — once when he was a corrections officer at the former New Mexico Boys School in Springer and once for voyeurism at a highway rest stop, court records show.

An assistant district attorney in Raton has filed an expedited motion for pretrial detention against Larry Guara which is expected to be argued Monday afternoon in district court in Raton. The incident reports for the previous allegations are attached to the motion.

Guara does not appear to have been charged in either of the previous cases.

Guara, 61, was arrested on Friday by New Mexico State Police following an 11-month investigation. He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration and four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor. Police say he assaulted a female relative for six years, starting when she was 8.

Guara had his first appearance Tuesday in Raton Magistrate Court.

Ray Floersheim, Guara's court-appointed attorney, said Wednesday he had been out of the office and had not received the case paperwork yet.

According to a State Police incident report from March 2000, an officer responded to the then Boys School in Springer for a report of sexual misconduct.

An 18 year-old inmate told the officer he had been subjected to "isolated strip searches" by Guara involving only him.

Guara admitted making a sexual comment to the inmate but said strip searches were an "everyday procedure and conducted according to policy."

The case was referred to the district attorney.

In another incident, State Police were called to an Interstate 25 rest stop in Mora County in July 2009, for a report of a man peering into the ladies restroom.

According to the report, a 14-year-old girl, traveling back to Denver with her family, told an officer that a man had been looking at her through the window while she was using the toilet.

Story continues

"She stated she was scared, she described the man as not wearing a lot of clothing," the report said.

The girl and family members confronted the man in the parking lot, but he ignored them.

"This is wrong, you shouldn't do that, you need to stop," the girl told him and he responded, "I know, I know," the report states.

On the way to the rest stop an officer stopped a northbound pickup truck driven by Guara. He admitted being at the rest area and said as he was leaving "unknown subjects had approached his vehicle and were yelling at him" but he did not know why, the report said. Guara agreed to allow the officer to photograph his footwear.

At the rest stop the officer saw scuff marks in a grassy area below the bathroom window and a footprint "that appeared similar to tread marks" from Guara's footwear.

A warrant was issued for Guara's arrest, the report said. However, the case cannot be found in online court records and it's unclear what happened next.

In the current case, the victim's aunt said Guara also sexually assaulted her but the statute of limitations prevents charges from being filed, the motion for pretrial detention states.