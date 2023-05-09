Man accused of sexually assualting UD student indicted

A man accused of sexually assaulting a University of Dayton student was criminally charged Monday.

Marquece Simmons, 42, was incited on charges of aggravated burglary, rape, and sexual battery.

He’s accused of breaking into the home of multiple UD students and sexually assaulting one of them that was asleep in the living room.

Simmons is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

His next court appearance is set for May 11.



