Man accused of sexually battering 6-year-old girl in Osceola County

Osceola County deputies said they arrested a 56-year-old man they say sexually battered a 6-year-old girl.

Investigators said the child told them she had been molested twice by Wuiliam Colmenares-Mendez.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the suspect was renting a room where the victim and her mom lived. Lopez said everyone involved is in the country illegally.

Lopez said the incident would grant the mother and daughter a visa while the case goes to court.

