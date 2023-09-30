Man accused of sexually battering students in Glendale

A man who runs an insurance training school was arrested for alleged sexual battery of his students.

The suspect was identified as Marcello Tagliente by the Glendale Police Department.

Tagliente owns MGT Insurance which is located on the 600 block of W. Broadway. The company provides training to prepare students for insurance licensing and related certifications.

Through his company, Tagliente would allegedly lure students into his office under the guise of assisting them with exam preparations, police said.

Once alone, Tagliente is accused of sexually battering his students which included several women in their 20s, authorities said.

The suspect has been arrested and charged as police continue searching for additional victims.

Anyone with information or who may be a victim is urged to call the Glendale Police Assaults Bureau at 818-548-4840.

“Your information is crucial,” police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.