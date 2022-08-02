Man accused of sexually harassing women in Lower Queen Anne arrested

A man accused of exposing himself to women in the Lower Queen Ann e neighborhood last month has been arrested.

Seattle police said they arrested the man at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street.

According to the SPD, “between July 18 and 25, police received multiple reports that a man had exposed himself and made biased and threatening statements to the women.” They also claim the man “injured one woman’s service dog.”

Today police at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street arrested the man pictured in this post. Post has been updated: https://t.co/Ywf4i1OSbc — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 2, 2022

Two women who said they were victims posted about their terrifying experiences on Nextdoor, and not long after that, a connection was made. Megan Tucci and Anna McAllister said they were attacked in broad daylight as they took a morning walk through Seattle Center.

McAllister, 52, said her run-in happened on July 19 around 8:30 a.m. She said she walked past the man and noticed he was masturbating. They made eye contact, and then he began to trail her, making comments behind her back.

“I just thought, ‘This is a troubled man who’s talking to himself,’” said McAllister. “It took another minute or two before I realized, ‘Oh, he’s following me, and he’s talking to me.’”

McAllister said after a few minutes, she decided to respond and shouted, “‘Stop following me!’”

Then “He immediately took out his penis and started masturbating in my direction. I took off, basically running toward the fountain, and he followed yelling a scary threat of sexual assault.”

Tucci said a day after McAllister’s experience, a man of a similar description started following her as she passed McCaw Hall.