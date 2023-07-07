Man accused of sexually menacing behavior

Jul. 7—HIGH POINT — A 19-year-old man who has been banned from multiple businesses after a series of allegations of sexually menacing behavior has been arrested again and banned from more.

Earlier this week High Point Police Department officers were told that a man had exposed himself at the coffee shop in west High Point. He left before officers arrived.

Officers asked workers at the coffee shop to call police if the man returned, which he then did on Tuesday about 7:15 a.m.

Officers arrested Noree L. Staton of High Point on four counts of indecent exposure and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant on a charge of trespassing.

Bond was set at $25,000 secured, and a Guilford County judge ordered Staton to stay away from all of the grocery chain's stores and the coffee shop.

From April 28 to late May, Staton was accused of going into a YMCA's women's room and harassing juveniles; "acting strange" near a restaurant's restrooms; groping a woman at a grocery store; catcalling women at a large retail store; and going into a women's room at another grocery store and peering over the wall of a stall. He was charged with sexual battery.