Man accused of sexually molesting girls is arrested by Sacramento sheriff’s investigators

Sacramento County sheriff’s investigators on Monday were looking for any other potential victims after they arrested a man accused of sexually molesting two girls more than a decade ago.

Elton Glenn Ward, 49, was arrested Jan. 19 in Grass Valley and faces 16 counts of committing lewd lascivious acts with a child, the Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon in a news release.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a sheriff’s spokesman, said the girls were 5 and 16 years old when the alleged sexual abuse occurred from 2001 through 2008. He also said detectives are concerned there may be additional unreported victims.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Ward on Jan. 5. He was arraigned Jan. 23 in Sacramento Superior Court.

Ward remained in custody Monday at the Sacramento County Jail. His bail was set at $1.6 million.

Detectives asked anyone with information relevant to this child molestation investigation to call the Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5191 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.