Man accused of shaking infant son who later died now facing homicide charges

A man who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children is now facing new charges after the Allegheny County medical examiner ruled the death of an infant as a homicide.

Michael Channing Barber, 29, was initially arrested after police responded to a 911 call about a 5-month-old boy not breathing at Harrison Village in McKeesport on Aug. 31.

The baby died in the hospital on Sept. 4. Doctors found it had suffered a subdural hemorrhage and cerebral edema, which indicates he may have been shaken.

Police say Barber was the only person watching the baby when the incident occurred.

The Allegheny County medical examiner ruled the baby’s death as a homicide on Nov. 21. Police then issued an arrest warrant.

Authorities say Barber turned himself in Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment on the new charges.

