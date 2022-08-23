Man accused of sharing nude images of Odessans

Aug. 22—A University of North Texas student was arrested last week after authorities said they found evidence he's been using Snapchat to share intimate photos of several local women without their permission and in some instances, tried to extort them.

Carlin Van, 22, of Fort Worth was arrested Aug. 15 on suspicion of five counts of publishing/threatening to publish inmate visual materials and three counts of sexual coercion. Each crime is a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison.

Odessa Police Department reports detail that investigators were told in March someone using the name of "Josh Dillion" was using Snapchat to post censured images of semi-nude women and offering to sell or trade the uncensored images to others.

The report stated "Josh Dillion" was using Snapchat, Instagram, Cash App and Drop Box to conduct business. They also learned Dillion was actually Van and he had more than 60 videos and images of Odessa and Midland woman.

The report indicates investigators were able to identify several women, ages 18-24, whose images had been posted.

In the publishing counts, Van is accused of acting "with the intent to embarrass or harm" the women and he did so "for his benefit."

Van was released from the Ector County jail the day of his arrest after posting surety bonds totaling $24,000.