Man accused of shooting 2-year-old in Brunswick is in custody, police say

The man accused of shooting a 2-year-old boy in Brunswick on Friday night has been taken into custody, the Glynn County Police Department said.

According to authorities, witnesses say Aaron Holland was visiting a house on Ellis Street when he began shooting from inside the bathroom, striking the toddler with gunfire.

Police didn’t say what sparked the shooting but did share that there were several adults in the house, including four children under the age of 10 at the time.

Police said Holland has outstanding warrants in Glynn County and Brunswick.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Family identified the two-year-old boy who was shot as Landan Jenkins. He was at his grandmother’s house for a family dinner.

Alyse Jenkins, Landan’s mom, gave Action News Jax’s Robert Grant an update on her son’s condition on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“He’s been the biggest fighter. That’s my baby. He’s the strongest out of all of them. He’s the life of the house.”

GCPD said the Brunswick Police Department will provide additional details on Holland’s arrest later on Friday.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.