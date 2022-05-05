Man accused of shooting 3 people in Kalao nightclub released on bond

The man accused of shooting three people on April 23 in a crowded downtown nightclub has been released on bond.

Bloomington Police arrested Keiantrea Washington, 27, on May 2 and charged him with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness, all felonies.

Police used video surveillance from inside Kalao Restaurant and Nightclub, 320 N. Walnut St., to investigate what led up to the shooting.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case indicates police believe the suspected shooter fired at least two shots on Little 500 weekend, sending more than 100 “tightly compacted” patrons scrambling for safety.

Video from inside the nightclub shows one of the victims entering the packed bar through a rear entrance just after 1 a.m. Police say Washington was already in the bar when the victim approached and tried to punch him.

Kalao Restaurant and Nightclub in downtown Bloomington sits empty the night of April 23, 2021, after three men were hurt in an early morning shooting at the rum bar.

“In the video, Mr. Washington has his hands at his waist, and a flash of light, believed to be a muzzle flash from a gun, is seen … directly in front of Mr. Washington’s waist,” the probable cause affidavit reads.

“As soon as the flash of light is seen on camera, everyone in the bar runs in all directions away from that flash of light,” the report reads.

Police recovered two 9 mm shell casings on the floor near where the shots were fired.

The 41-year-old victim, who was involved in the altercation, was shot in the upper left thigh. The second victim, 26, who was standing next to the would-be assailant, was shot in the pelvis. He told police that he had been partying at the bar with Washington. The third victim, 22, was standing behind the second victim and was shot in the thigh.

