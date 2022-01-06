Man accused of shooting 3 people in Tampa on New Year’s Eve

Law enforcement has arrested a man who they say shot three people on New Year’s Eve.

Charles Spigner, 29, was arrested Tuesday on three charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in the 8200 block of 17th Street N.

Tampa police said Spigner, who jail records list as having a Port Richey address, was driving a white car when he fired multiple rounds, striking three people. Two of the people were taken to the hospital. All three victims are “expected to be okay,” Tampa police said in a news release.

Police said one of the victims told officers that Spigner had shot them in the past after “social media threats,” the news release states.

No other information was released.