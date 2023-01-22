Man accused of shooting 60-year-old during fight outside Fall River home, police say

A 29-year-old man is accused of shooting a 60-year-old man during an argument between two women outside of a Fall River house, police said.

Armando Rivera Angulo is charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said.

Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to St. Joseph Street for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to St. Luke’s Hospital, where police said he was in stable condition on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation found that a fight had occurred between two women outside of a house on St. Joseph Street. During that fight, police said Angulo fired multiple rounds in the direction of the victim, striking him three times. Police found Angulo and he was arrested without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

