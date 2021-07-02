Man accused of shooting 79-year-old neighbor in the face is indicted

Jul. 2—A prosecutor is requesting a higher bond for a Riverside man indicted Thursday who is accused of shooting his 79-year-old neighbor in the face with a shotgun.

Kenneth M. Stumpff, 62, was ordered to appear for his arraignment July 15 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications.

Stumpff is accused of shooting his neighbor in the face with a shotgun around 8 p.m. June 17 during an argument about an ongoing dispute, Riverside police said.

He is no longer in jail after he posted 10% of a $150,000 bond on June 19 that was imposed by a lower court following the June 17 shooting in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue in Riverside. Stumpff is on electronic home monitoring, but has requested that his bond be changed to an own recognizance bond. This involves no bond money but requires a defendant guarantee to return to court for future hearings.

Jimmy Staley, assistant prosecuting attorney for the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office, on Thursday filed a motion requesting Stumpff's bond be increased to $500,000 and said his office strongly opposes Stumpff's request for his bond to be amended.

"The victim remains in the hospital and has lost a portion of his nose and his entire right eye," the memorandum stated.

Staley's filing also noted that the original bond was based on Stumpff's initial charges of two counts of felonious assault, before he was indicted on the additional, more serious charge of attempted murder plus firearm specifications. Staley said the higher bond amount is more appropriate, and that Stumpff, if convicted, faces 17 or more years in prison.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he remains. No information was available about his condition.