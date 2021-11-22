Man accused of shooting Adam Amoia at St. Augustine nightclub files 'stand your ground' claim

The man accused of fatally shooting local entrepreneur Adam Amoia May 29 outside a nightclub in downtown St. Augustine has filed a "stand your ground" defense in the case brought against him by the Florida State Attorney.

The claim, filed with the 7th Circuit Court in St. Johns County Nov. 19, also includes toxicology results obtained from Amoia, which show the 37-year-old had a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.266. Florida's legal BAC limit is 0.08.

The report also indicated that Amoia had amounts of marijuana and prescription drugs in his system at the time of death.

Behind the shooting: Case against Luis Casado, accused of fatally shooting Adam Amoia in St. Augustine, continued

More: Video released in Adam Amoia homicide, defendant claims 'stand your ground' defense

The defendant, Luis Arthur Casado, is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, a first-degree felony, stemming from an altercation on Hypolita Street that left Amoia dead.

Casado, a 30-year-old local businessman, told police he was hit in the face, unprovoked, by Amoia while the two, as well as a friend of Amoia's, stood outside Dos Gatos after the bar closed sometime before 2 a.m.

According to the self-defense claim, Amoia said something to Casado and then he beat Casado to the point where his glasses were knocked off his face, rendering him "legally blind" and in fear for his life. That's when he pulled a handgun out of his pocket and shot Amoia, according to the claim.

Adam Amoia with his dog Rosco. Amoia was fatally shot May 29 outside the Dos Gatos bar in downtown St. Augustine.

Under Florida law, a person may use deadly force in self-defense if he or she reasonably believes they need to in order to prevent death or great harm.

Patrick Canan, the attorney representing Casado, said he could not comment on whether his client had taken a toxicology test following the shooting.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Casado is also accused of carrying a concealed firearm in a prohibited establishment, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Story continues

Casado turned himself into police on June 29 and posted $52,000 bail the same day.

Canan told The Record Monday that a tentative evidentiary hearing was set for April 13, 2022.

The State Attorney's Office has not released a statement in response to the claim filed by Casado's attorney, according to spokesman Bryan Shorstein.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: St. Augustine nightclub shooting could become a 'stand your ground' case