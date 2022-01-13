A 30-year-old man told a Bremerton police detective he shot a companion in the foot Tuesday evening because the man had threatened to have his daughter killed.

Meanwhile, the man who was shot told investigators that he and Manuel Medina Salida had been using drugs at a residence on the 3100 block of 11th Street when they started arguing. The victim told officers that Medina Salida “had been angry and difficult most of the day” and while arguing the victim began speaking in English.

sirens

“Medina Salida does not speak English and becomes paranoid that others are making fun of him when they speak English in front of him,” a Bremerton police investigator wrote in charging documents. “ … At that point, Medina Salida pulled a gun from his waistband and shot (the man) in the foot.”

Investigators did not include in court documents what kind of drugs the two had been using.

Police were dispatched to the shooting at about 9:07 p.m. After being shot, the victim left the apartment and was found hobbling near the corner of Kitsap Way and Wilbert Avenue, across the street from the apartment where the shooting took place.

Medina Salida was detained nearby in the Burger King parking lot. Officers found a black pistol with an extended magazine tucked in the small of his back, according to charging documents.

A Kitsap County sheriff's deputy who speaks Spanish interviewed Medina Salida at the Bremerton police station. During the interview, Medina Salida said that while arguing with the victim, the man threatened to have his daughter killed, according to court documents. Medina Salida's daughter lives in Mexico.

Prosecutors charged Medina Salida with second-degree assault in Kitsap County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man accused of shooting another in the foot charged with assault