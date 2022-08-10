Man accused of shooting Asian women at hair salon indicted for hate crime

NextShark

The man accused of firing multiple rounds at a Korean hair salon in Dallas in May has been indicted on Tuesday on several counts, including hate crime enhancements. Jeremy Theron Smith, 37, allegedly started having delusions about Asians attacking him after he was involved in a car crash with an Asian driver two years ago, his girlfriend previously told authorities. Smith was accused of entering Hair World Salon in the 2200 block of Royal Lane at around 2:20 p.m. on May 11 and firing 13 shots with a .22-caliber rifle before fleeing in a red Honda Odyssey minivan.