Man accused of shooting Asian women at hair salon indicted for hate crime
A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon was indicted Tuesday on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime.
A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon was indicted Tuesday on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime.
The Evans family says racism prompted officials at a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their 17-year-old son's birthday on Saturday. Summit Waves Aquatic Facility reportedly canceled the reservation once several of the family members arrived, and didn't give a reason.
You submitted your questions about the Cowboys, now CBS 11 sports anchor Andy Adler is answering them.
Man was sentenced him to a minimum of 20 years in prison.
Enjoy classic sneakers at $15 off, a popular TV at a deep discount and more deals.
A grand jury has returned seven indictments for aggravated assault against Jeremy Smith. Smith is accused of going inside Hair World Salon in Dallas and shooting multiple people. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said the jury believes this was done with bias and the business was targeted.
The man accused of firing multiple rounds at a Korean hair salon in Dallas in May has been indicted on Tuesday on several counts, including hate crime enhancements. Jeremy Theron Smith, 37, allegedly started having delusions about Asians attacking him after he was involved in a car crash with an Asian driver two years ago, his girlfriend previously told authorities. Smith was accused of entering Hair World Salon in the 2200 block of Royal Lane at around 2:20 p.m. on May 11 and firing 13 shots with a .22-caliber rifle before fleeing in a red Honda Odyssey minivan.
The teen lost his footing on a cliff and fell, police say.
The marketing director of a northern N.J. hospital is facing weapons charges after a bomb threat led to what police said was a cache of weapons in the facility. Reuven Alonalayoff has been arrested in connection with the discovery.
Police in Dedham, Massachusetts, named the dog Buzz after the authorities found the pet with no ID on July 23
Road trips are a rite of passage for many Americans. These driving adventures are full of roadside attractions, eclectic diners and incredible memories. Yet, with high gas prices, many families…
Donald Trump's deposition comes days after his Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI, related to an investigation into presidential records.
After some public pressure to fire her, the fate of the Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones is unclear. Kenly drew national attention after all its police officers and clerks resigned.
Texas governor candidate Beto O'Rourke's social media post on rape statistics missing context.
Russia said that munitions were blown up at its air base in Crimea in an attack that some say might have been by Ukrainian long-range missiles.
The former president is in New York to sit for questioning as part of the state's investigation into his potentially fraudulent business practices
A gay couple tell FOX 5 they were attacked and accused of having monkeypox in Northwest DC. Police have confirmed they are investigating the weekend incident as a possible hate crime.
The disbarred lawyer blamed the district attorney.
Every year, Myrtle Beach visitors encounter wildlife they never expected to find on vacation to the Grand Strand. Here are some of the most notable animal sightings on the South Carolina beaches.
The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built by Miami architect Charles Sieger and sits on its own man-made island.
We revisit the topic of baby copperheads and whether or not their bites are more potent than those of an adult snake.