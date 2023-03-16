Man accused of shooting at attorney general agents arrested after SWAT situation in Penn Hills

A man accused of shooting at attorney general agents was arrested after a SWAT situation in Penn Hills.

Authorities say Eric Nathaniel Durah Jr. was one of the people they were following in unmarked vehicles in Stowe Township on Feb. 27. The people inside the vehicle stopped and police say Durah began shooting at the car following them and later shot at a second as the suspects were fleeing for the scene.

Police found Durah at a home in Penn Hills on Thursday. SWAT units had to be called to the house before he was taken into custody.

Durah faces 10 charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault of a law enforcement officer, arson and a firearm violation.

Police are still looking for more information on this shooting and are asking anyone else with information to contact their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

