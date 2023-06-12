Man accused of shooting Boston police officer to face judge

The man accused of shooting a Boston police officer on Friday night is slated to face a judge Monday.

John Lazare, 23, of Brockton, is due to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including assault and battery with a firearm, armed robbery, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say Lazare shot the responding officer in the foot and back on Cedric Street near Clifford Park in Roxbury.

The officer is still recovering at Boston Medical Center.

In addition to shooting the officer, he’s also accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.

According to the police report, the responding officer was previously in the area on Wednesday night to investigate a report of an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver. The victim reported being robbed by a 5′6″ to 5′8″ male wearing a black hoody, a face mask, and dark-colored pajama pants with red graphics.

The officer returned to the area of Cedric Street Friday evening “due to this recent activity,” Boston police say. While in the area after 9 p.m., the officer noticed a man matching the description of Wednesday night’s suspect pointing a gun at another male making a food delivery.

As the officer approached, the suspect, who police identify as Lazare, began to open fire on the officer and ran into the main entrance of 44 Cedric Street and then onto the roof.

Lazare then jumped from the rooftop into an alleyway and police were able to arrest him.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

