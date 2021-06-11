Man accused of shooting boy, 6, back in jail after bail increase

After Nguyen’s release made the news, people in the Southfield, Michigan community voiced their demand for Washtenaw County officials to keep him detained, citing the need for public safety.

Ryan Le-Nguyen, the man accused of shooting six-year-old Coby Daniel in Michigan, is back in custody.

As theGrio previously reported, the 29-year-old Ypsilanti Township resident was recently arrested for assault with intent to murder after he allegedly shot the six-year-old Black child. Just days later, on Tuesday, he was released on bond.

Now Le-Nguyen is back in jail following the communal outrage triggered by his initial release. After Le-Nguyen made his $10,000 bond earlier this week and was released from jail, the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office filed an emergency motion to cancel the initial bond; it’s now set at $100,000, USA Today reports.

“We share in the community’s pain and anger from a child being shot. And we know that, for many, the pain and anger is compounded by the fact that the defendant was able to make his bond as set by the court,” wrote Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit in a Wednesday Facebook post.

The shooting, which occurred on Sunday, June 6, was captured on an Amazon Ring camera. Daniel’s parents say the six-old and other children were playing outside, and at one point, Coby went to retrieve his bike from Nguyen’s yard.

In the footage, Coby is seen with other children when suddenly a gunshot is heard, and Coby yells out in pain. An older child is heard shouting for someone to call the police.

The six-year-old sustained an injury from a gunshot wound on his arm which was, thankfully, non-life-threatening.

🚨INSANE VIDEO🚨 6 y/o boy shot by an angry neighbor in Ypsilanti..the boy was hit in the arm but will be ok. The neighbor was charged but let out on a “low bond” says Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office. @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/1KgewQSDTd — Jessica Dupnack (@JDupnackFOX2) June 8, 2021

After Nguyen’s release made the news, people in the Southfield, Michigan community voiced their demand for Washtenaw County officials to keep him detained, citing the need for public safety. Some pointed directly to Magistrate Elisha Fink.

“Soooo… the “see-no-evil” judge/magistrate is said to be Elisha V. Fink… who set this bullsh*t low ass $10,000 cash bond for attempted murderer Ryan Le-Nguyen, which he paid in full. Here’s her number. Blow up their phone lines, leave a message & demand they revoke his bond,” wrote a Twitter user on Wednesday.

Ryan Le-Nguyen (Credit: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office)

“This is the judge who released Ryan Le-Nguyen on a $10,000 bond after attempting to murder 6 year old Coby in Ypsilanti. Please call her office and demand justice for this baby! There’s no way that man should be out of jail after being charged with Assault with intent to murder!,” echoed another.

Nguyen is facing charges for assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do bodily harm, and unlawful firearms, according to USA Today.

TheGrio’s Keydra Manns contributed to this report.

