Man accused of shooting brother during fight in Trotwood sentenced to prison

A Trotwood man is going to prison after police say he shot his brother during a fight late last year.

Daniel Day Coates, 23, was indicted charges in November. He pleaded guilty to two counts felonious assault last month. A misdemeanor domestic violence charge and two firearm specifications were dismissed, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

>> I-TEAM: Fairborn sues over 30 companies, claiming water supply contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

On Tuesday, Coates was sentenced to two to three years in prison. Following that, he will be under supervised parole for 18 months to three years, according to online court records.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Autumn Woods Drive on Nov. 16. Officers were first called on reports of a fight with shots fired, but were later informed a person had been hit by gunfire, said Sgt. Kim DeLong with Trotwood Police previously said.

>> ‘He is my hero;’ Father of fallen Clark County deputy speaks after deadly shooting

Court records showed the victim was shot in the back of the leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle and received treatment for non-life threatening injuries, officers said.

Coates ran from the scene before police arrived, however he was later located and taken into custody, DeLong said.