Man accused of shooting brother in leg during fight in Trotwood sentenced

Jul. 27—A Trotwood man accused of shooting his brother during a fight in Trotwood last year was sentenced to at least two years in prison.

Daniel Day Coates, 23, pleaded guilty in June to two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. A misdemeanor domestic violence charge and two firearm specifications were dismissed.

A judge sentenced Coates Tuesday to two to three years in prison. He will be supervised upon release for 18 months to three years, according to court documents.

Police were called around 10:40 p.m. Nov. 16 to an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Autumn Woods Drive on a reported fight with shots fired. Before officers arrived, they received information that a man had been shot, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

Coates was apprehended a short time later, police said.

According to an affidavit, Coates "knowingly fired a weapon at his brother ... hitting him in the back of the left leg, causing serious physical harm with a deadly weapon."