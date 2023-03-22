Man accused of shooting in Carolina Forest area charged with attempted murder

A Carolina Forest man has been arrested after he allegedly shot another man several times in the head earlier this month.

Brent Freeman, 37, has been charged with attempted murder, common law robbery, breach of peace, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to real estate property.

A video shows Freeman threatening a man outside his home on Birnamwood Court March 11 before going into the house and returning with a gun, according to arrest warrants.

Freeman kneeled down and then shot at the victim multiple times, hitting him in the head.

The shooting left two people injured, including a security guard who was shot twice in the head.

Phoenix Security Solutions identified one of its patrol officers as a victim in a Facebook post. Lt. Ricky Wise was shot in the face and back of the head but is expected to make a full recovery, the post states.

Video also shows Freeman taking a body camera from Wise “with no intention of returning it,” a warrant states.

Police said he also shot at a house, causing damage to a garage door and two vehicles.

He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday and is still incarcerated Wednesday.

No bail has been set.