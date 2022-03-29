Man accused of shooting at cars, police on I-71 to be held without bond

The man accused of shooting at cars and exchanging in gunfire with police on Interstate 71 in Columbus earlier this month will be held without bond, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV Monday.

Jonathon Myers, 21, is facing 27 charges, including attempted murder, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to Delaware County Court records.

WBNS-TV reported that the state pushed for Myers to be held without bond. They cited past instances where he failed to appear in court.

On March 11, police were called to the area of northbound I-71 near Gemini Place, near the Polaris shopping center, after receiving reports of a man shooting at cars along the highway.

News Center 7 previously reported that officers exchanged in gunfire with Myers, firing an unknown number of shots. Myers was shot, taken into custody and then to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were seriously injured, but one was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to WBNS-TV.

Online court records show Myers’ next scheduled court appearance is in May.