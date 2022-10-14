Man accused of shooting at Castle sees case continued

Oct. 14—CATLETTSBURG — The case of a man accused of firing a gun in the Castle Apartments in August was delayed Thursday in order for the public defender's office to do its own investigating.

Jeremy L. Smith, 41, of Huntington, is facing a first-degree wanton endangerment charge after police said he shot out a window inside a vacant unit in the nearly windowless apartment complex.

At a pretrial hearing in Boyd County Circuit Court, public defender Brian Hewlett said his office's investigator needs more time to go through police records and review the case.

Judge John Vincent said that was fine and penciled Smith in for a Nov. 10 hearing.